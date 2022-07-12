Overview of Dr. Gary Sterba, MD

Dr. Gary Sterba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Ucv and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Sterba works at Gary Sterba MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

