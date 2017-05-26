Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stobbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD
Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Stobbe works at
Dr. Stobbe's Office Locations
Adult Autism Clinic in Ravenna4909 25th Ave NE Ste 214, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 598-3100
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-7688Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
I believe Dr Stobbe is at the top of his field. I've tried several other neurologist in the past and find him spending the time needed to see me, answer my questions and not make me feel like cattle. I do feel listened to. The UW is very poor at scheduling and getting past their front desk/scheduling/billing. It's not really fair this lowers his grade here but it is what it is. I'd recommend him to anyone needing outpatient neurology. If he would only leave the UW!
About Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528054616
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
