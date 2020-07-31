Dr. Gary Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Statesboro Obgyn Specialists1523 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 764-7329
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sullivan is the OB to our first child. He is beyond wonderful. He has strong professional knowledge to answer all our questions and has excellent manner. My wife was in high-risk pregnancy. He gave the accurate advice to arrange her to have a small surgery done in Savannah during her pregnancy. Our child is 5 years now. Both my wife and our child are healthy and happy. Thanks, Dr.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.