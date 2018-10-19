Overview

Dr. Gary Swartzentruber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Swartzentruber works at Kirk Clinic in Moultrie, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.