Dr. Gary Talbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Talbert, MD
Dr. Gary Talbert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Talbert's Office Locations
Surgical Clinic of Central Arkansas9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 219-8388Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very unprofessional; I live 2 plus hours from Little Rock; -arrived for my 10:30 a.m. Appointment 30 minutes early to be told. I could not be seen- because Dr was having personal issues; really, no effort except by one attempt on May 5 -to reschedule, did not contact by my cell, or work telephone, did not consider contacting my referring provider, did not try again, could have mailed something, did not even attempt to have other provider work me in since we came so far- 2 ppl lost 8hrs of leave
About Dr. Gary Talbert, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1033161609
Education & Certifications
- Nashville Plastic Surgery
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Arkansas State University
- Plastic Surgery
