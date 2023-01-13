Dr. Gary Treinkman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treinkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Treinkman, DDS
Dr. Gary Treinkman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
East Village Dental Centre901 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 278-6622
- Aetna
Pleasant atmosphere. Staff professional and welcoming. Placed in room immediately. I was their for a cleaning. They presented themselves as caring and willing to answer questions.
- Dentistry
- English
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Treinkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treinkman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Treinkman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treinkman.
