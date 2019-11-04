Overview

Dr. Gary Trey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Trey works at Charles Trey MD & Assocs in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.