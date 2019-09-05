Dr. Gary Tunell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tunell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Tunell, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Tunell, MD
Dr. Gary Tunell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Cognitive Function Testing and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tunell's Office Locations
- 1 6301 Gaston Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 827-3690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tunell?
He’s a wonderful man. He put me at ease and explained what I have, and what we’re going to do about it. My family was very impressed.
About Dr. Gary Tunell, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1528033453
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tunell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tunell accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tunell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tunell has seen patients for Tremor, Cognitive Function Testing and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tunell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tunell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tunell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tunell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tunell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.