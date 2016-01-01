Overview of Dr. Gary Unzeitig, MD

Dr. Gary Unzeitig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Unzeitig works at Allergy & Asthma Associates of Laredo in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.