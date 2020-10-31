Overview

Dr. Gary Varilek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Varilek works at Gastroenterology Specialties in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.