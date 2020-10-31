Dr. Gary Varilek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varilek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Varilek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Varilek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Locations
Lincoln Endoscopy Center4545 R St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68503 Directions (402) 465-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Varilek sensed my apprehension related to my possible diagnoses. He expedited the tests to two or three days instead of 3 or four weeks, thus assuaging my fears greatly. He was the consummate gentleman, gracious and empathetic. I highly recommend him as a complete physician and very competent gastroenterologist. Lincoln Nebraska is fortunate to have him!
About Dr. Gary Varilek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104810209
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Affil Hospital|University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Creighton U Med Ctr Creighton U
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varilek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varilek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varilek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varilek has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varilek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Varilek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varilek.
