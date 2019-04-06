Overview

Dr. Gary Vicik, MD is a Dermatologist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Vicik works at Dermassociates Ltd in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.