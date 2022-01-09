Overview

Dr. Gary Vigilante, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.