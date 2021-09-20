Dr. Gary Visser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Visser, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Visser, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Visser works at
Locations
-
1
Premiermed Family and Sports Medicine2940 Maguire Rd Ste 200, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 581-9065Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Visser?
Dr. Visser is always caring and listening. Always good advice and diagnose. Besides having a great sense of humor, for me very important too.
About Dr. Gary Visser, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710170568
Education & Certifications
- USF
- Morton Plant Hosp-U South Fla
- Morton Plant Hosp/U S Fl
- Florida State University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Visser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Visser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Visser works at
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Visser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.