Psychiatrists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Gary Vize, MD

Psychiatry
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Saginaw, MI
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Vize, MD

Dr. Gary Vize, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Sparrow Carson Hospital.

Dr. Vize works at Saginaw County Community Mental Health in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Personality Disorders and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Vize's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saginaw County Community Mental Health
    500 Hancock St, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 353-7968

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Sparrow Carson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Personality Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Gary Vize, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447399092
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vize works at Saginaw County Community Mental Health in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Vize’s profile.

Dr. Vize has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Personality Disorders and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vize on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Vize has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vize.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vize, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vize appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

