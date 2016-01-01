Dr. Vize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gary Vize, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Vize, MD
Dr. Gary Vize, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Sparrow Carson Hospital.
Dr. Vize's Office Locations
Saginaw County Community Mental Health500 Hancock St, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (888) 353-7968
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Vize, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447399092
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vize has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Personality Disorders and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vize on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
