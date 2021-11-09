Dr. Gary Voytik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voytik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
Overview of Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Voytik works at
Dr. Voytik's Office Locations
Voytik Center for Orthopedic Care3913 GEORGETOWN RD NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 458-2747
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing wonderful friendly and helpful. Thankyou so much look forward to my next appointment!!
About Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760413702
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Univ
- Community Genl Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Voytik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voytik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voytik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voytik has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voytik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Voytik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voytik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voytik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voytik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.