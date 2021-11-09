Overview of Dr. Gary Voytik, DO

Dr. Gary Voytik, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Voytik works at Voytik Center for Orthopedic Care in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.