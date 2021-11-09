See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cleveland, TN
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (33)
Cleveland, TN
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Voytik, DO

Dr. Gary Voytik, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Voytik works at Voytik Center for Orthopedic Care in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Voytik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Voytik Center for Orthopedic Care
    3913 GEORGETOWN RD NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 (423) 458-2747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 09, 2021
    Amazing wonderful friendly and helpful. Thankyou so much look forward to my next appointment!!
    Jennifer B — Nov 09, 2021
    About Dr. Gary Voytik, DO

    Orthopedic Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English
    1760413702
    Education & Certifications

    Ohio Univ
    Community Genl Hosp
    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Voytik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voytik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voytik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voytik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voytik works at Voytik Center for Orthopedic Care in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Dr. Voytik’s profile.

    Dr. Voytik has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voytik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Voytik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voytik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voytik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voytik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

