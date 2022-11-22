Dr. Gary Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Wallace, MD
Dr. Gary Wallace, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Center For Sight2295 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 629-4881Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
My wife needed cataract surgery, and was referred to Dr. Wallace. He is one of a kind. He was very professional and was very caring. The procedures went well. He even called after hours to check how she was doing. Unheard of these days. Couldn't ask for a better doctor. One of the best.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144335290
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Brigham Young University
