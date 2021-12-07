Overview

Dr. Gary Wallace, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 79 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Mesa Family Physicians in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.