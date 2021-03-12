Dr. Gary Waslewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waslewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Waslewski, MD
Dr. Gary Waslewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.
Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Scottsdale8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 558-3744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Mesa1840 S Stapley Dr Ste 137, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 558-3744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor to work with. Made everything very easy to understand and is extremely knowledgeable. Answered all my questions and then some. Left the appointment feeling very confident about our plan forward.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902890031
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Inst
- Univ of Arizona
- Medical College of Virginia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Waslewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waslewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waslewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Waslewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waslewski.
