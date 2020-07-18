Dr. Gary Waterman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Waterman, DO
Dr. Gary Waterman, DO is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg.
Boca Institute of Dermatology2900 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 362-0510Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He's back in FL?!!!! Last I saw Dr. Waternan was years back in Plantation. J so hope its MY Dr. Waterman??. What did I lI ke? Hes personable....well they alll were. Best team. I missed my dermatologist!!!!
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1982632527
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Waterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waterman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.