Dr. Gary Waters, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Waters, MD
Dr. Gary Waters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters' Office Locations
- 1 1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Waters, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
