Overview of Dr. Gary Watts, MD

Dr. Gary Watts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Watts works at Gary Watts, MD in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Homicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.