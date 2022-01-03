Dr. Gary Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Watts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Watts, MD
Dr. Gary Watts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Dr. Watts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Watts' Office Locations
-
1
Gary B. Watts M.d P.A.2925 Country Club Rd Ste 102, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 382-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watts?
I had a slightly rocky start with Dr. Watt's office, but over time it has gotten better and better, to the point where it is consistently among the best run medical service offices. Dr. Watts is patient, kind, and helpful. His staff is likewise.
About Dr. Gary Watts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1598840191
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital*****
- Parkland Memorial Hospital*****
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts works at
Dr. Watts has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.