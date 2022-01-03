See All Psychiatrists in Denton, TX
Dr. Gary Watts, MD

Psychiatry
1.7 (48)
Map Pin Small Denton, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Watts, MD

Dr. Gary Watts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.

Dr. Watts works at Gary Watts, MD in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Homicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Watts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary B. Watts M.d P.A.
    2925 Country Club Rd Ste 102, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 382-1120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Homicidal Ideation
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Suicidal Ideation
Homicidal Ideation
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Suicidal Ideation

Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Atypical Psychosis Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Jan 03, 2022
    I had a slightly rocky start with Dr. Watt's office, but over time it has gotten better and better, to the point where it is consistently among the best run medical service offices. Dr. Watts is patient, kind, and helpful. His staff is likewise.
    — Jan 03, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Watts, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598840191
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital*****
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital*****
    Medical Education
    • Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watts has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

