Overview

Dr. Gary Weider, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University of Florida / College of Dentistry.



Dr. Weider works at Aventura Dental Excellence in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.