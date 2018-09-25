Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD
Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from ANDIZAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Maggie Tavdy Endocrinology & Metabolism PC10721 Queens Blvd Ste 6, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 661-1789
Bleuler Psychotherapy Center Inc.10470 Queens Blvd Ste 200, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 275-6010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
the best my Doctor for 4 years plus.
About Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1184712945
Education & Certifications
- ANDIZAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE
