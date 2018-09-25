See All Psychiatrists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (11)
Map Pin Small Forest Hills, NY
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD

Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from ANDIZAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Weinstein works at Maggie Tavdy Endocrinology & Metabolism PC in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maggie Tavdy Endocrinology & Metabolism PC
    10721 Queens Blvd Ste 6, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 661-1789
  2. 2
    Bleuler Psychotherapy Center Inc.
    10470 Queens Blvd Ste 200, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 275-6010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 25, 2018
    the best my Doctor for 4 years plus.
    — Sep 25, 2018
    About Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1184712945
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ANDIZAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein works at Maggie Tavdy Endocrinology & Metabolism PC in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weinstein’s profile.

    Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

