Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD
Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Hospital
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
- 1 105 Lyndon Ln Ste B, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 425-8787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great service and very caringl
About Dr. Gary Weinstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1720159023
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
