Dr. Gary Weinstock, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Weinstock, MD is a Pulmonologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Weinstock works at Dr. Gary Alan Weinstock MD in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Kessler Edmund MD Office
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 250, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-1073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 28, 2020
    I had a wonderful experience at Dr. Weinstock's office yesterday. I called yesterday morning to schedule an appointment, and was told there was an availability later that same day(!). I came in, filled out the usual paperwork, and a few minutes later was shown to his office. Dr. Weinstock sat down, listened to all my concerns, and answered all my questions. He spent a lot of time with me and the appointment was not rushed at all. He went above and beyond, providing me with free samples of the medications I needed, and typed up (himself) detailed and clear instructions, making sure I understood the medication course. I walked out of the office with everything I needed! Overall, he's a very attentive and caring physician, and would strongly recommend him!
    — Jan 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gary Weinstock, MD
    About Dr. Gary Weinstock, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457328346
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Residency
    • Cornell Co Op Hospital
    Internship
    • Cornell Co-op Hosp
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinstock works at Dr. Gary Alan Weinstock MD in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weinstock’s profile.

    Dr. Weinstock has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.

