Overview of Dr. Gary Weiss, MD

Dr. Gary Weiss, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Weiss works at SMITH INSTITUTE FOR UROLOGY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.