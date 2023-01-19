Dr. Gary Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Weiss, MD
Dr. Gary Weiss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Weiss & Newberry Medical Associates1051 Port Malabar Blvd NE Ste 6, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 727-9063
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss is now retiring but for 13 years him, his NP Lana, and his staff has taken care me and my MS. He took months to diagnose the complex disease when other doctors didn't want to deal with it. I've been through several neuros and iv without travel whatever distance to get back to Dr. Weiss! He listened, treated each patient individually, was patient, kind, extremely knowledgeable. I trusted him with my life.
About Dr. Gary Weiss, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710967328
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
