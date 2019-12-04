See All Plastic Surgeons in Exton, PA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (20)
Map Pin Small Exton, PA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Wingate, MD

Dr. Gary Wingate, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital.

Dr. Wingate works at Plastic/Rnstrctve Sgy Chstr Cty in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wingate's Office Locations

    Plastic/Rnstrctve Sgy Chstr Cty
    460 Creamery Way Ste 110, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 524-8244
    Ob Hospitalist Group at Chester County Hospital
    701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 431-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brandywine Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 04, 2019
    Wait time was very little. Saw Dr wingate. Really cares about me as his patient in my concerns. Addressed all of them. Very thorough. Highly recommend
    Julieg — Dec 04, 2019
    About Dr. Gary Wingate, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710910989
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Wingate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wingate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wingate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

