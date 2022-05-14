Dr. Gary Wisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Wisner, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Wisner, MD
Dr. Gary Wisner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Dr. Wisner works at
Dr. Wisner's Office Locations
-
1
Gary R. Wisner, M.D.8100 Timberlake Way Ste F, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 509-9886Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Gary R. Wisner, M.D.621 S Ham Ln Ste A, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 368-7777Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wisner?
Dr Wisner and his office staff are amazing they took time to explain everything to me. You could have the best Dr but if your office staff is no good then the best Dr is no good but with Dr Wisner and his staff hit all the boxes keep up the great job you are all amazing thank you
About Dr. Gary Wisner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528175841
Education & Certifications
- Queen's Med Center
- Tex Tech University
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wisner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wisner works at
Dr. Wisner has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Gout and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wisner speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.