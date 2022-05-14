Overview of Dr. Gary Wisner, MD

Dr. Gary Wisner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.



Dr. Wisner works at ORTHOPAEDIC SPORTS & WORKERS in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Lodi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Gout and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.