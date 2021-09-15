Dr. Gary Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Wolf, MD
Dr. Gary Wolf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
Umass Memorial Hosp119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5224
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr.Gary Wolf for the last time today, he is retiring, I have been going to him for twenty years,I am sad to see him go, he is a wonderful, caring doctor, he is one in a million, it will be hard to replace him!
About Dr. Gary Wolf, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952331506
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
