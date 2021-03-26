Overview of Dr. Gary Woodall, MD

Dr. Gary Woodall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Woodall works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.