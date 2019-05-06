Dr. Gary Worcester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worcester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Worcester, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Worcester, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with U Okla
Dr. Worcester works at
Locations
-
1
INTEGRIS Cardiovascular Physicians, LLC3433 NW 56th St Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 948-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Watonga
- Okeene Municipal Hospital
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life!!!
About Dr. Gary Worcester, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1003810029
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- St Anthonys Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
