Dr. Gary Xiao, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Xiao, MD
Dr. Gary Xiao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Xiao's Office Locations
Drexel Center for Multiorgan Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery216 N Broad St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 255-3828
- 2 301 S 7th Ave Ste 2070, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-7700
Drexel Dermatology219 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (484) 628-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Xiao, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1043354616
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xiao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xiao speaks Chinese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.