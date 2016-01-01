See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Gary Xiao, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Xiao, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gary Xiao, MD

Dr. Gary Xiao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Xiao works at Drexel Center for Multiorgan Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sami Tannouri, MD
Dr. Sami Tannouri, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. William Meyers, MD
Dr. William Meyers, MD
4.0 (25)
View Profile
Dr. Alliric Willis, MD
Dr. Alliric Willis, MD
4.7 (180)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Xiao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Drexel Center for Multiorgan Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery
    216 N Broad St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 255-3828
  2. 2
    301 S 7th Ave Ste 2070, Reading, PA 19611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 628-7700
  3. 3
    Drexel Dermatology
    219 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 628-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Cancer
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Liver Cancer
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Xiao?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Xiao, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Xiao, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Xiao to family and friends

    Dr. Xiao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Xiao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Xiao, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Xiao, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043354616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Xiao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xiao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xiao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Xiao, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.