Dr. Gary Yanowitz II, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.



Dr. Yanowitz II works at Gary Yanowitz, DDS in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.