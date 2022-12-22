Dr. Gary Yanowitz II, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanowitz II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Yanowitz II, DDS
Dr. Gary Yanowitz II, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Yanowitz II works at
Gary Yanowitz, DDS9700 Stirling Rd Ste 113, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 271-5547
I have been using Dr Yanowitz as my dentist for many years now. He was able to see me on short notice today and resolved my problem quickly.
- Dentistry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, French and Spanish
- 1548263072
- New York University College Of Dentistry
Dr. Yanowitz II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanowitz II accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanowitz II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanowitz II works at
Dr. Yanowitz II speaks Cantonese, French and Spanish.
1092 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanowitz II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanowitz II.
