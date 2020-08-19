Dr. Gary Zerlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zerlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Zerlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Zerlin, MD
Dr. Gary Zerlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Zerlin works at
Dr. Zerlin's Office Locations
-
1
Zerlin Gary K MD Office2103 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-3448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zerlin?
Great doctor listens and explains, makes you feel very comfortable and lets you ask questions not rushed. Staff was very helpful and friendly
About Dr. Gary Zerlin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801873765
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zerlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zerlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zerlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zerlin works at
Dr. Zerlin has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zerlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zerlin speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zerlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zerlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zerlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zerlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.