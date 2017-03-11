Dr. Gary Zito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Zito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Zito, MD
Dr. Gary Zito, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Zito's Office Locations
Northwell Health222 E Main St Ste 211, Smithtown, NY 11787
13 Central St, Huntington, NY 11743
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareConnect
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Zito, is an excellent urologist, from his compassion and willingness to listen and spend time with you, to his ability to make you feel comfortable like he's been your Dr. for years! This all took place during my first visit, I have seen other urologists and they don't even come close to the compassion, care and pride this man puts into his work! His nurses and office staff are amazing as well! I highly recommend them!
About Dr. Gary Zito, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1871555722
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hosp Ctr, Urology Kings County Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Kings County Hospital Center
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Urology
