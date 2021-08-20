See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Gaston Lacayo III, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gaston Lacayo III, MD

Dr. Gaston Lacayo III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory Eye Center In Atlanta, Georgia.|Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U

Dr. Lacayo III works at Center for Excellence in Eye Care in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lacayo III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Excellence in Eye Care
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 808-7475
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Erosion
Cornea Surgery
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
No-Stitch Corneal Transplantation (DLEK) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2021
    I received a level of care and honesty that has left me in shock - in a good way. Dr. Lacayo is professional, competent, caring and most of all HONEST. I was truly impressed and as a retired RN modern healthcare leaves a lot to be desired, so to meet someone who EXPLAINS is both refreshing and unexpected. Highest recommendation!
    About Dr. Gaston Lacayo III, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1902937923
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory Eye Center In Atlanta, Georgia.|Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Gaston Lacayo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacayo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lacayo III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lacayo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lacayo III works at Center for Excellence in Eye Care in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lacayo III’s profile.

    Dr. Lacayo III has seen patients for Corneal Erosion and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacayo III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacayo III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacayo III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacayo III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacayo III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

