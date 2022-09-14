Overview

Dr. Gaston Vergara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cordoba- and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Vergara works at Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in North Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.