Dr. Gaston Vergara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaston Vergara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cordoba- and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Vergara works at
Locations
Heart Center of Nevada700 Shadow Ln Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 384-0022Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Heart Center of Nevada1815 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste 110, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 642-9010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart Center of Nevada5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 226, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 260-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Town Center653 N Town Center Dr Ste 410, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 804-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
All facets of my Diagnosis, treatment and follow-up have been perfect. In 69 years, one of if not The Best. Thank you
About Dr. Gaston Vergara, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447347208
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Universidad Nacional De Cordoba-
