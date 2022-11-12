Overview of Dr. Gates Cook, MD

Dr. Gates Cook, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

