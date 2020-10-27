Dr. Gaudencio Olgin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olgin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaudencio Olgin Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gaudencio Olgin Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edinburg, TX.
Renaissance Surgery Group2603 MICHAELANGELO DR, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8767
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Olgin helped me through my kidney cancer. He was an amazing dr. Caring and compassionate. I had Da Vinci Robotic Surgery. I had a good recovery and minimal incisions. He followed me for 5 years and was thorough. His staff was wonderful and efficient. I highly recommend Dr. Olgin.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1790049732
- Urology
