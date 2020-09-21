Overview of Dr. Gaudencio Pavia, MD

Dr. Gaudencio Pavia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pavia works at Memorial Internal Medicine Center in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.