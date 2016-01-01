Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD
Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, 6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
- Neonatal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Male
- 1225118383
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Il College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neonatology
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
