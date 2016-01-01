See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD

Neonatal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD

Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Desai works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypoglycemia
Hypoglycemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?

    Photo: Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Desai to family and friends

    Dr. Desai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Desai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD.

    About Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Neonatal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1225118383
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Il College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neonatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaurang Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.