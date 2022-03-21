Dr. Gaurang Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurang Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaurang Gandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center of Cincinnati Inc.10525 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 745-9800
-
2
Trihealth H LLC Dba Trihealth Heart Institute LLC10506 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Provides excellent care of my mother with dementia. He is compassionate caring and I trust him completely.
About Dr. Gaurang Gandhi, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1770574832
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
