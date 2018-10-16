Overview

Dr. Gaurang Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Gastroenterology Associates of NE Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.