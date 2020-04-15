Overview of Dr. Gaurav Abbi, MD

Dr. Gaurav Abbi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, Chinese Hospital and San Mateo Medical Center.



Dr. Abbi works at SMMC in San Mateo, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA and Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.