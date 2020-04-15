Dr. Gaurav Abbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Abbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gaurav Abbi, MD
Dr. Gaurav Abbi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, Chinese Hospital and San Mateo Medical Center.
Dr. Abbi works at
Dr. Abbi's Office Locations
san mateo medical center specialty clinic222 W 39th Ave, San Mateo, CA 94403 Directions (650) 573-3982Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Chinese Hospital845 Jackson St # B1, San Francisco, CA 94133 Directions (415) 677-2370
Seton Medical Group Inc1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 330, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 756-5630
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- Chinese Hospital
- San Mateo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Concentra
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- San Francisco Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abbi is a brilliant surgeon and a caring, patient, fair and kind man. I was blessed to have him as my surgeon for my only surgeries ever, 3 MAJOR surgeries. He saved my body after a nasty injury that was getting progressively worse rapidly with huge pain and disability associated. The injury would have left me permanently bent over + unable to walk. Now I am able to stand straight & walk (almost) normally. VMC is extremely lucky to have this wonderful Doctor on their staff. Although my recovery has been slow I am improving steadily. He corrected every part of me destroyed by the attack. I look forward to a complete recovery. He went above and beyond with intelligent decision making, truth & compassion. He is, always will be, a Hero to me. He is pure gifted Magic! (Also, his scheduler, Faustina, is a dear, capable, effective and efficient young lady.)
About Dr. Gaurav Abbi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
- 1700074853
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- Orthopedic Surgery
