Dr. Gaurav Aggarwala, MD
Dr. Gaurav Aggarwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cypress Cardiology PA21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 405, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 890-8588
Pulse Physician Organization Pllc119 Medical Park Ln Ste D, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 277-1000
Urology Center of East Texas, PA116 Medical Dr, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (936) 277-7101
- 4 25450 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77375 Directions (713) 804-1959
- 5 10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 890-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Gaurav Aggarwala, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1629098413
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Dr. Aggarwala has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
