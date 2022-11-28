See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Gaurav Bharti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (96)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gaurav Bharti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Dr. Bharti works at Hunstad Kortesis Center Plastic Surgery MedSpa in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hunstad Kortesis Center Plastic Surgery MedSpa
    11208 Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
  2. 2
    Huntstad Kortesis Plastic Surgery
    4625 Piedmont Row Dr Ste 135B, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 659-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indian Path Community Hospital
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 96 ratings
Patient Ratings (96)
5 Star
(93)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 28, 2022
I’ve had the pleasure of Dr. B being my surgeon twice, and he delivered over and beyond everything I asked for. Each time. He gave me my happiness back, and also my body! He addressed all of my concerns, and always has my best interest AND health in mind. If you’re thinking about booking a consult, DO IT NOW! Do not wait. You’ll regret not going to see him sooner! The best in NC.
Sherri Danielle — Nov 28, 2022
About Dr. Gaurav Bharti, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1477733053
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bharti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bharti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

96 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bharti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bharti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

