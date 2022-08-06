Dr. Gaurav Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gaurav Goel, MD
Dr. Gaurav Goel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel's Office Locations
UPMC Cancer Center1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7700, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 831-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about Dr Goel. He is such a caring and compassionate person. He truly puts his best efforts to provide the best care and treatment for his patients. He takes the time to listen and understand your concern and you always feel heard. He is kind, respectful and has been a blessing through my medical journey.
About Dr. Gaurav Goel, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1326374067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Goel has seen patients for Anemia, and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.