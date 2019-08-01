Overview of Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD

Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA.



Dr. Gupta works at Rhode Island Eye Institute in Fall River, MA with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.