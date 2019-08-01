Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD
Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Bullis Orthopedics and Sports Medicine PC235 Hanover St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-0150
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Rhode Island Eye Institute150 E MANNING ST, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (508) 679-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta saved my life when my aneurysm ruptured. I will be forever grateful for his care and skill. He is professional and extremely friendly. He takes his time to review all the questions and puts me an ease. The office staff is very nice and a pleasure to work with. They greet you with a smile from the minute you walk in.
About Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
