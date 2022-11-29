Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD
Overview of Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD
Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Jefferson Neurosurgery in Bryn Mawr830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 209, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-1061
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 430, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about Dr Jain. He’s a wonderful human being and an excellent Dr/surgeon. He knows his game very well!! I trust very few Drs. He made me a believer. I had a 4 level fusion in 2013. Great outcome and to this day no real problems. I feel very lucky to have had him. His staff was also great. I refer many to him. And I know if need be he’d be there for me again. God bless Dr. Jain. He is special
About Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1912206301
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jain has seen patients for Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
