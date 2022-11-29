Overview of Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD

Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at Thomas Jefferson University NSG in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.